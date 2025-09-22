Palestine Center reports arrest of 360 Gaza medical workers by Israeli forces

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestine Center for Prisoners Studies has revealed that since the onset of the war on October 7, 2023, Israeli occupation forces have arrested more than 360 medical professionals in Gaza. The Center reported that four of these detainees died in custody due to torture and lack of medical care.

In a statement issued Sunday, the Center said that around 3,500 individuals from Gaza remain detained, including numerous doctors, paramedics, and hospital administrators. Among them are Dr. Hossam Abu Safia, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital; Dr. Mohammad Obeid, head of orthopedic surgery; and Dr. Mohammad Zahir, also from Kamal Adwan.

The report detailed that Israeli forces raided several hospitals—Kamal Adwan, Al-Shifa, Indonesian, Al-Awda, and Nasser—during military operations, arresting patients and staff, and clearing entire departments. Paramedics were also detained while performing emergency rescue duties.

Those who died in custody include Dr. Adnan Ahmed Al-Bursh, orthopedic chief at Al-Shifa Hospital; Dr. Iyad Al-Rantisi, head of obstetrics at Kamal Adwan; paramedic Hamdan Hassan Enaya from Khan Yunis; and nurse Ziad Mohammad Al-Dalu from Al-Shifa.

The Center condemned these arrests as blatant violations of international law and humanitarian conventions, which prohibit targeting medical personnel during conflict. It urged the World Health Organization and Doctors Without Borders to intervene and secure the release of detainees, especially Dr. Abu Safia, whose health is reportedly deteriorating in Ofer Prison.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces—fully supported by the United States—continue their campaign in Gaza. According to current estimates, 65,283 people have been killed, 166,575 injured, and over 9,000 remain missing. A severe famine has claimed hundreds of lives, and more than 2 million Palestinians are displaced amid widespread devastation.



