Hamas urges UN action to save Gaza health sector amid Israeli attacks

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Saturday, the Hamas Movement once again urged the international community—including global institutions, the United Nations, and member states—to take immediate action to protect Gaza’s collapsing healthcare system and to stop the genocide, starvation, and forced displacement policies being carried out by the Israeli occupation.

In its press release, Hamas accused Israeli occupation forces (IOF) of committing systematic war crimes targeting medical personnel and healthcare facilities throughout the Gaza Strip.

The statement said IOF continues to destroy Gaza’s remaining health infrastructure and deliberately targets doctors and their families. Hamas cited the latest incident as an attack on the family of Dr. Mohammed Abu Salmiya, director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex, which killed five of his relatives, including his brother and several children.

Hamas described the killing as a “bloody, terrorist message” intended to drive doctors out of Gaza, and called for Israeli leaders to be prosecuted at the International Criminal Court for what it termed “barbaric crimes,” especially those against medical staff and institutions.

The Movement added that since October 2023, over 1,700 medical workers have been killed and around 400 others detained under extremely harsh conditions.

Hamas concluded that these actions constitute a full-scale war crime and crime against humanity, taking place amid global silence and failure to protect civilians and humanitarian workers.



