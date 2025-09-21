Over 900,000 Palestinians resist displacement in Gaza city

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Saturday, the Government Media Office (GMO) confirmed that over 900,000 Palestinians remain in Gaza City and northern Gaza, refusing displacement to the south despite ongoing genocide and heavy bombardment by Israeli occupation forces (IOF), which the GMO described as a crime of permanent forced displacement violating international law.

The GMO reported a sharp rise in forced displacement from Gaza City to the south since the IOF launched its mass eviction campaign, with around 270,000 people forced to flee their homes under continuous attacks.

However, the GMO also documented reverse displacement, stating that more than 22,000 residents had returned to their original neighborhoods in Gaza City by Saturday noon. Many had temporarily moved belongings south but returned due to the lack of basic living conditions there.

The statement emphasized that the Mawasi area in Khan Yunis and Rafah—currently housing nearly one million people and falsely labeled by Israeli authorities as “safe humanitarian zones”—has been hit by over 110 airstrikes, resulting in more than 2,000 deaths in successive massacres.

It further noted that these areas lack essential services: no hospitals, infrastructure, water, food, shelter, electricity, or education, rendering life there nearly impossible.

According to the GMO, the so-called “shelter zones” designated by Israel cover only 12 percent of the Gaza Strip, yet the IOF is attempting to force over 1.7 million people into them.

The GMO described this as a plan to establish “concentration camps” through a systematic policy of forced transfer aimed at depopulating Gaza City and northern Gaza, calling it a war crime and crime against humanity under international law.

The GMO strongly condemned the ongoing genocide and displacement of Palestinian civilians by Israel and criticized the international community’s silence and failure to fulfill its legal and moral obligations.

It held Israel, its strategic ally the US administration, and other complicit states fully accountable for the crimes and their legal consequences.

The GMO called on the international community, the United Nations, and legal institutions to take urgent action to stop these crimes, prosecute Israeli leaders, and protect civilians’ right to remain on their land with safety and dignity.



