Govt Spox compares Saudi-Pakistan treaty to NATO framework

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistan has compared its newly signed defense pact with Saudi Arabia to the NATO alliance, describing it as a mutual security arrangement similar to Western military frameworks.

Speaking to Saudi Arabia’s Al Arabiya channel, Pakistani government spokesperson Musadik Malik said the agreement resembles other defensive treaties and likened it to NATO’s collective defense principle.

The “Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement” was signed during a meeting in Riyadh between Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and was hailed as a major strategic milestone.

The pact commits both nations to respond collectively to any act of aggression against either party.

According to Pakistan’s Business Recorder, the agreement ensures that any attack on one country will be treated as an attack on both, thereby strengthening joint deterrence capabilities.

Malik clarified that the treaty is defensive in nature and not intended for offensive action, echoing NATO’s stance that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

The signing of the deal came shortly after Israeli airstrikes targeted Hamas leaders in Doha, despite Hamas working with Qatar to mediate peace in Gaza.

These strikes were condemned by an emergency Arab-Islamic summit held in Doha, which focused on the aggression and its consequences.

Malik also described the agreement as a formalization of a long-standing, informal understanding between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He stated that the two countries have shared a deep-rooted relationship for decades, and the treaty simply gives official shape to that bond.



