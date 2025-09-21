Pakistani Shia Leader Welcomes Pakistan-Saudi Defense Pact

AhlulBayt News Agency: He expressed support for the pact, citing the Qur’anic directive in Surah Al-Anfal that calls on believers to prepare their strength and resources to deter enemies.

“As a firm believer in Muslim unity and the need for full preparedness against adversaries, I support this defense pact,” he said. He emphasized that the agreement aligns with the Qur’anic instruction: ‘And prepare against them whatever force you can and steeds of war, by which you may terrify the enemy of Allah and your enemy, and others besides them whom you do not know but Allah knows. And whatever you spend in the way of Allah will be repaid to you in full, and you will not be wronged’ (Al-Anfal: 60).

However, Senator Jafri stressed that before reaching a final judgment, critical questions must be addressed:

Does the agreement explicitly bind Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to counter Israeli aggression, or does it serve other strategic purposes?

How is “aggression” defined under this pact?

Will it reduce the reliance of Muslim countries on American military bases in the region, or merely reinforce Western strategic alliances?

How will other Muslim countries perceive this pact, and could it evolve into a broader Muslim coalition capable of reshaping Middle East security and weakening Israeli and Western dominance?

Will it also provide a strong deterrent against any potential Indian aggression?

“Until these questions are answered, I place my trust in the wisdom of the leadership of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia,” he stated. “The peoples of both nations, and indeed the wider Muslim world, have attached great expectations to this move. These expectations must not be disappointed, particularly in supporting the Palestinian cause and countering Israeli excesses in the region.”

He concluded with a call for unity: “My prayer is that this agreement becomes a source of greater solidarity among Muslims, not division or discord.”