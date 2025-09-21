Photos: Grand Three-Day Seerat Festival Inaugurated In Islamabad 

AhlulBayt News Agency: The National Rehmat-ul-Alameen & Khatam-un-Nabiyeen Authority inaugurated its 2nd grand three-day Seerat Festival with distinguished participation. The ceremony was led by the Authority’s Chairman Mr. Khurshid Nadeem, along with members Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, Mr. Malik Zafar Mahmood, Mr. Syed Aziz-ur-Rehman, Mr. Farooq Adil, and Member of the Islamic Ideological Council Allama Syed Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi.