Senior Pakistani Shia cleric: Martyr Nasrallah Was Pride of Islamic Nation, Standard-Bearer of Resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senator Allama Raja Nasser Abbas Jafari, Chairman of the Pakistan Muslim Unity Council, described Martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah as a symbol of courage, awakening, and unity of the Islamic nation, stressing that his memory and path continue to inspire the oppressed and challenge global arrogance.

Speaking at a grand conference in Islamabad marking the first anniversary of the martyrdom of the hero of resistance, Senator Jafari praised the late leader as “the commander of the caravan of martyrs and the pride of the Islamic nation.” He noted that Martyr Nasrallah’s life represented a unique combination of religion, politics, and bravery, while his martyrdom breathed new spirit into the resistance.

“Martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah stood up to the Zionist regime and colonial powers with unmatched courage. His voice shook the palaces of the oppressors, and his wisdom foiled the schemes of arrogance one after another,” Jafari said.

He emphasized that the late leader was a true embodiment of the Quranic teachings and the school of Ahlul Bayt (AS), adding: “His mission was to awaken the Islamic Ummah and call it to unity and resistance. Today, his ideals remain a beacon of hope for the oppressed and a nightmare for the oppressors.”

Jafari further underlined that the path and thought of Martyr Nasrallah form a lasting legacy for the Islamic nation. “We pledge not to let the blood of this great martyr go in vain. His memory is not only of one person but of a school of resistance, dignity, and freedom. The blood of martyrs guarantees the survival and liberty of nations,” he stressed.

The Islamabad conference was attended by scholars, thinkers, political figures, and large segments of society, all of whom paid tribute to the high status of the martyr and vowed to continue his path of resistance.



