Pak senator condemns Israeli attack on Qatar’s capital

AhlulBayt News Agency: Chairman of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, has strongly condemned the recent Israeli attack on a Hamas delegation in Doha. He described the strike—allegedly supported by the United States—as a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and international law.

Senator Abbas further criticized the so-called ceasefire measures attributed to former U.S. President Donald Trump, stating that their true nature has now been exposed. Under U.S. patronage, the aggressor Israeli state, which considers itself above all international laws, has severely endangered peace and stability in the region.

“We vehemently denounce the aggressive actions of this deceptive and occupying regime,” he asserted, emphasizing the urgent need to address the ongoing threats posed by such unilateral military actions.