Iran's Judiciary chief condemss Israeli regime's attack on Hamas in Qatar

Hojjatoleslam Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, head of the Judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemned the Israeli regime's attack on Hamas in Qatar on Tuesday as a clear example of the regime's disregard for laws.

Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei stated on Tuesday at the Fourth International Conference on the Unity of Ethnic Groups and Religions titled "unity of Religions Key to a Powerful Iran" in Gorgan, Golestan Province "If the divine prophets were here today, they would not have remained silent in the face of the Zionists' massacres and genocide."

Ejei pointed to earlier today's attack by the Zionist regime on Hamas leaders in Doha, saying that, "This crime is an example of the Zionists' disregard for international laws and human values, who commit the worst atrocities under the false claim of defending human rights."

Israeli regime said that its fighter jets conducted aerial aggression on Hamas leadership in Doha.

Israeli media channel 'Kann' said the terror operation in Doha was carried out with the help of US intelligence.

Media reports cite Hamas sources as saying that the Hamas leaders survived the strikes.