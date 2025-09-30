Iran Judiciary Chief vows no leniency for “economic traitors”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei has stressed that there will be no leniency for those he described as “traitors” who destabilize the economy or undermine the nation’s unity and culture.

Speaking at a meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council on Monday, Ejei denounced individuals who disrupt markets and erode social and cultural values. He warned that anyone seeking to threaten the psychological security of the public or spread fear would face firm legal action.

According to IRNA, the judiciary chief also vowed decisive measures against market manipulation and profiteering, saying those exploiting the current economic situation for personal benefit would be held accountable.

Ejei further pointed to what he called the ongoing hostility of Western powers, particularly the United States and Israel, noting that for nearly five decades they have used various tools—from military aggression to economic sanctions—yet have consistently failed to weaken the determination of the Iranian people.

Expressing confidence in Iran’s younger generation, he said today’s youth are even more capable and determined than those who defended the country in past military operations.

He concluded by highlighting what he described as a growing global awareness of the “atrocities” committed by Israel, emphasizing that international disapproval of its actions is on the rise.

