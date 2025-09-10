Imam Khamenei pardons and commutes sentences of a group of convicts

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has agreed to pardon, reduce, or commute the sentences of a group of Iranian convicts.

On the eve of the 17th of Rabi’ al-Awwal, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq (AS), the sixth Shia Imam, Ayatollah Khamenei approved a request from Judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei to suspend or mitigate the sentences of the convicted individuals who were eligible for parole or reduction of sentence.

The convicts had been sentenced by public and revolutionary courts, as well as the Discretionary Punishments Organization of Iran and the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces.

According to Article 110 (11) of the Iranian Constitution, the Leader is empowered to pardon or commute sentences upon a proposal by the Judiciary chief.