Iran’s Judiciary Chief condemns Israeli aggression in Gaza, Doha

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei has strongly denounced Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza and its recent strike in Doha, Qatar, labeling them as flagrant breaches of international law and humanitarian principles.

Speaking on Monday, Mohseni-Ejei described the Israeli regime as “savage and illegitimate,” accusing it of committing daily atrocities against Palestinian civilians, including attacks on those queuing for food. He emphasized that Israel’s actions, fully supported by the United States, reflect a complete disregard for humanitarian norms and continue unchecked.

Referring to last week’s strike in Doha, the Iranian official condemned it as a clear act of aggression, warning that it should serve as a wake-up call for regional leaders. He urged them to recognize Israel as the “axis of evil” and the primary source of instability in the region.

Mohseni-Ejei expressed hope that the ongoing summit in Doha—attended by heads of state from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League—would result in firm, coordinated measures to stop Israeli crimes and ensure accountability for their perpetrators.

