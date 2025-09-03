Judiciary Chief: Iran’s enemies escalate hostile efforts amid national strength

AhlulBayt News Agency: During a meeting with judicial staff in the city of Ahvaz on Saturday, Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei stated that the enemies of the Islamic Republic have intensified their efforts to harm the nation, driven by anger over Iran’s growing power and influence.

He explained that adversaries are now deploying all available tools and resources in their campaign against the country, and warned of the need for heightened vigilance in the face of internal threats such as division, infiltration, and subversive plots.

Mohseni-Ejei emphasized that the enemy’s attempts to strike a blow against the Iranian nation have doubled in intensity, and that their frustration stems from the greatness and authority of the Islamic Republic. He underscored the importance of national unity and solidarity, describing it as a decisive factor in Iran’s response to the recent Israeli aggression in mid-June. He also stressed that officials must remain closely connected to the people, warning against any separation between the leadership and the public.

