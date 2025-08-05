Iran's Judiciary Chief slams Israeli atrocities in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Judiciary Chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, has strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli military campaign in Gaza, denouncing both the brutality of the attacks and the silence of international organizations and certain Muslim governments.

According to IRNA, speaking during a session of the Judiciary’s Supreme Council on Monday, Mohseni-Ejei described the global response to Israel’s actions as disgracefully inadequate. He said the occupying regime continues to commit egregious crimes against the people of Gaza, including the deliberate starvation of civilians and the shooting of children waiting in food lines — targeting them in the head and face.

“These are not isolated incidents,” he said. “They are systematic acts of violence and cruelty against a besieged population.”

Mohseni-Ejei went on to criticize the failure of some Islamic governments to take a stand. “While the Zionist regime escalates its aggression, certain Muslim countries not only remain passive but also offer logistical support to the occupiers,” he said. “Some have even refrained from issuing a basic statement condemning the crimes of this evil and aggressive regime.”

He concluded by calling for greater accountability and moral responsibility from both international institutions and regional governments, urging them to break their silence and take meaningful action to support the people of Gaza.

