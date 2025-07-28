Funeral procession for Zahedan terror attack victims held on Sunday

AhlulBayt News Agency: A funeral procession has been held for the victims of the Saturday terrorist attack on the provincial judiciary department in the city of Zahedan, the capital of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, southeast Iran.

The funeral was held on Sunday morning for the six people who lost their lives in the attack. Local officials and people from Shia and Sunni groups were in attendance.

Mourners chanted “death to terrorist,” and “death to Israel” as they carried the bodies of the deceased to lay them to rest in Zahedan’s cemetery.

Armed terrorists attacked Zahedan’s judiciary department on Saturday morning, leaving at least 22 people injured. Officials said the attack was carried out by an Israel-linked team, with all three members involved being neutralized by security forces.

Alireza Daliri, deputy law enforcement commander in Sistan Baluchestan, told IRNA that the terrorists, posing as clients, attempted to enter the department and clashed with security forces. He said two attackers were killed in a nearby street while attempting to flee, and the third was killed before he could detonate a grenade that caused the casualties.

Senior Iranian officials condemned the attack. Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei promised that the perpetrators would be punished.

