Six killed in terrorist attack on Zahedan Judiciary building

AhlulBayt News Agency: Law enforcement officials in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan say they have foiled a terrorist attack by an Israeli-linked group targeting the provincial judiciary department in the city of Zahedan. At least six people were killed in the attack, and all of the assailants were neutralized.

Alireza Daliri, deputy law enforcement commander in the province, told IRNA that members of the terrorist team, posing as clients, attempted to enter the Zahedan Judiciary Department on Saturday morning. Upon identifying the threat, security forces engaged in a clash that resulted in the neutralization of all three assailants, he said.

Daliri added that two attackers were killed in a nearby street while attempting to flee, and the third was killed before he could detonate a grenade. The explosion resulted in several civilian deaths, including a mother and a one-year-old child, Daliri said, without providing further details.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Zahedan put the death toll at six. In a separate statement, it said that 22 others were injured in the attack, with most of the casualties being ordinary citizens.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Judiciary also confirmed the attack and ensuing clashes in a statement, saying that several people were injured, and that emergency personnel had been dispatched to the scene.

Some of the injured were evacuated from the judiciary building by rescue teams and transported to medical centers, the statement said.

Clients and staff were escorted out of the area by security and law enforcement forces, with security personnel now stationed around the courthouse, it added.

