Qatar’s Emir condemns Israeli strike in Doha, labels Gaza war as genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Israeli says that the recent Israeli aggression "is blatant, treacherous, cowardly” and Israel’s war on Gaza has turned into a war of extermination.

The Arab-Islamic summit kicked off on Monday in Doha in response to last week’s unprecedented Israeli strike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar, who survived the assasination attempt.

In the opening remarks in the summit, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stated that the citizens of his country throughout the world were shocked by Israeli aggression against territory of the Arab country.

Doha was subjected to a cowardly attack, targeting a house where the families of Hamas leaders and the movement's negotiating team were residing, he emphasized.

Turning to the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, he pointed out that Israeli war on Gaza has become a war of destruction and genocide.

Doha hosted delegations from Hamas and Israel, and Qatari mediation led to the release of Israeli and Palestinian prisoners. At the time of this cowardly attack, the Hamas leadership was considering an American proposal that it had received through Doha and Cairo, the Emir said.

Israel seeks to make Gaza uninhabitable and displace its inhabitants, he said, adding that Israel is moving towards the disintegration of Syria, and its plans will not be implemented.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu dreams of making the Arab region an Israeli sphere of influence, and this is a dangerous illusion, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani noted.

...................

End/ 257