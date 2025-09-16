Iranian Judiciary official urges UN to demand compensation from Israel and US

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Iranian Judiciary official has urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to demand that Israel and the United States compensate Iran for the damages caused during the unlawful military aggression in June.

Nasser Seraj, Iran’s deputy for international affairs in the Judiciary, made the statement during the 60th regular session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, addressing the consequences of the 12-day assault on Iran.

He stated, “We expect the Human Rights Council to take decisive action to halt the Zionist regime’s crimes and to ensure that the aggressors—Israel and the United States—pay for the material and moral harm done to the Iranian people.”

Seraj also thanked UN special rapporteurs who openly condemned the Israeli-American aggression and supported the rights of the Iranian nation.

As secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights, Seraj called on the UN rapporteurs to hold the governments of Tel Aviv and Washington accountable for their serious violations of the Iranian people’s fundamental rights.

On June 13, Israel launched a direct and unprovoked attack on Iran, sparking a 12-day war that claimed the lives of at least 1,064 Iranians, including military leaders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

The United States joined the conflict by bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities, an act described as a severe breach of international law.

In retaliation, Iran’s Armed Forces struck strategic targets in the occupied territories and the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest U.S. military installation in West Asia.

By June 24, Iran’s counterattacks successfully brought the aggression to a halt.

Seraj emphasized that Iranians had expected swift and decisive action from global institutions like the UN Security Council, but were met with silence, inaction, and politicized responses.

