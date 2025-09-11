Pakistani Religious Leader Calls for Unity Among Muslims, Highlights Education and Employment Challenges

AhlulBayt News Agency: During his address, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki highlighted the grim reality that nearly 40% of the population lives below the poverty line. He emphasized the urgent need for practical measures to support marginalized and impoverished segments of society. “A large majority of our youth remain unemployed. It is imperative that we create employment opportunities and provide guidance so they can become the breadwinners of their families,” he said.

Allama Domki also pointed to the alarming number of children deprived of education across the country. He urged the community to ensure that especially orphans, poor, and vulnerable children have access to schools and receive necessary supplies such as books and stationery, calling it a moral and religious duty.

Addressing sectarianism, he underscored the message of unity, especially on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi and the Week of Unity. “Shia, Sunni, Deobandi, and Barelvi— we are all brothers who have lived together on this land for centuries. Those who sow discord among Muslims in the name of sectarianism are either ignorant or agents of the enemy,” he stated firmly.

The participants resolved to highlight broader national issues at the upcoming conference on November 9th, marking Iqbal Day, focusing on the promotion of education and humanitarian services. The event will also honor individuals who have made notable contributions in education, social welfare, and public service.

In his closing remarks, media spokesperson Nisar Ahmed Gurgij described the conference as a crucial platform to spread the message of unity, education, and service to humanity. The event is expected to draw prominent figures from across Pakistan and serve as a powerful demonstration of national solidarity and fraternity.

The meeting included respected leaders such as Haji Shah Murad Domki, Ustad Abdul Fattah Domki, Ahmed Ali Khan Talani, Ustad Rafiq Ahmed Domki, Mansab Ali Domki, Riaz Ali Domki, Sajawal Ali Domki, and Allama Saif Ali Domki, among others, who contributed valuable suggestions. Additionally, school bags, notebooks, and pencils were distributed to underprivileged students.