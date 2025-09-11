Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif Arrives in Qatar to Show Solidarity Amid Israeli Aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: According to Pakistan's Foreign Office, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, during which he will convey Pakistan’s support and condemn the Israeli strike as a blatant infringement of Qatar’s sovereignty.

Upon arrival at Doha International Airport, Prime Minister Sharif was received by Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani.

The Pakistani delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.

The Foreign Office noted that discussions will include regional peace and the broader implications of Israel’s continued military actions across various Middle Eastern nations. The leaders are also expected to deliberate on potential collaborative efforts to address escalating tensions and prevent further destabilization in the region.

The visit comes amid growing concern in the Muslim world over Israel's widening military operations. Pakistan and Qatar share long-standing, historic, and brotherly relations based on shared values, faith, and mutual respect.

Prime Minister Sharif's visit is being seen as a strong message of unity within the Muslim world against what Pakistan calls Israel’s "unprovoked and unlawful aggression" in the region.