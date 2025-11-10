Pakistan Defence Minister: If Muslim World does not Unite, Everyone End up Like Gaza 

AhlulBayt News Agency: Speaking to the media at his residence in Sialkot, the Defence Minister said that today is the birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal; Allama Iqbal’s poetry will always remain alive and enduring, but unfortunately we have forgotten Iqbal’s message.

Khawaja Asif said that the Ummah is currently lost; injustice is being committed from Gaza to Kashmir. He prayed that God grant us courage and strength so that we can help our oppressed brothers and sisters, raise our voices for the persecuted, and fight for them.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned that if the Muslim Ummah does not unite and fight together against forces hostile to Islam, then we will all end up in the same situation as Gaza.

The minister added that if each of us only protects our own country and refuses to fight together, we will be beset by crises one after another. If the Muslim world does not unite to take up this struggle, then everyone’s condition will become like Gaza’s.