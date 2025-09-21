Hamas releases farewell photo of Israeli captives amid Gaza offensive

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas has released a “farewell photo” of 48 Israeli captives still held in Gaza, warning that Israel’s ongoing ground assault in Gaza City puts their lives at serious risk.

On Saturday, the al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, published a collage showing each captive labeled “Ron Arad,” referencing the Israeli pilot captured in Lebanon in 1986 who died in captivity.

The photo was accompanied by a statement blaming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Chief of Staff Eran Zamir for the situation, saying the farewell image marks the beginning of the Gaza operation.

Israel launched a major ground offensive in Gaza City on Tuesday, aiming to seize control of the region’s largest urban area.

According to the Palestinian Civil Defense, nearly 450,000 residents—almost half of Gaza City’s population—have fled since August.

Health officials reported that 51 people were killed across Gaza on Saturday, including 43 in Gaza City.

In a separate statement on Thursday, the al-Qassam Brigades declared that Netanyahu’s military campaign has eliminated any possibility of recovering the captives, whether alive or dead.

The group accused Netanyahu of signing the captives’ death warrants, stating they are scattered throughout Gaza City and their safety is no longer a concern under current conditions.



