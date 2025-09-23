Al-Qassam releases video of Israeli prisoner Alon Ohel after 700 days in captivity

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, released a video on Monday of an Israeli prisoner, Alon Ohel, in which he delivered a moving message to the Israeli public, urging them to continue demonstrating and press for an end to the war and the release of the prisoners.

In the video, titled “Prisoner Alon Ohel has been in our captivity inside Gaza City for more than 700 days due to Netanyahu’s intransigence,” the prisoner expressed his despair over the situation, saying that their fate has been sealed and that these are their “final days.” He also accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of lying in his statements regarding efforts to release the prisoners.

The video showed Alon Ohel listening to previous statements by Netanyahu, describing them as “lies,” asking, “Does anyone still believe Netanyahu?” He addressed the Israeli public, saying, “I know that Ben-Gvir’s police treat you like criminals, but the scenes of your demonstrations give us hope and strength.”

Ohel continued his message by appealing to his family and loved ones, expressing his gratitude for their suffering on his behalf. At the same time, he urged them not to stop demonstrating. He emphasized that the prisoners had become a “burden on the Israeli government,” which “will kill them and no one will come back alive.”

At the end of the recording, Ohel addressed a message to US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, urging the US government to stop supporting Netanyahu’s decisions, warning that this would “cause disaster for everyone.”

