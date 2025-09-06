We're held hostage by Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir and Smotrich - not Hamas: Israeli captive

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Israeli captive has condemned prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right ministers for their insistence on pressing ahead with the genocidal war in Gaza, warning that the planned wider offensive on the strip’s largest city endangers the lives of Israelis held there.

The captive, who identified himself as Guy Dalal, appeared in a video released on Friday by the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

He was filmed on August 28 while being driven around Gaza City, revealing buildings damaged by Israeli strikes through the car window.

Amid Israel’s blocking of aid entry into Gaza, Dalal noted that the captives, just like the Gazans, are suffering, as there is “no food, no gas, no water, no electricity.”

“I, along with the rest of the captives and the two million residents of Gaza, face these hardships."

He said that Netanyahu has imposed restrictions on aid deliveries to Gaza, while his son “enjoys grilled meat in Miami.”

"We thought we were hostages of Hamas. But the truth is we are hostages of our own government, the government of Netanyahu, [Itamar] Ben Gvir, and [Bezalel] Smotrich, who lie all the time and don’t want us to return home," Dalal said.

Amid reports of a planned wider offensive on Gaza City, the captive warned that the attack means that he and at least eight other captives “will die here.”

"We will not move from Gaza City. That’s what the Qassam fighters told us…, and this means the captives will die," Dalal said.

"I am terrified of this thought… This is a nightmare, and all of it is because of the government,” which, he said, don’t care about the soldiers or the captives.

Dalal also called on Israelis to stage protests to pressure the occupying regime to stop the war.

“Protest, create chaos, and cause problems for the government, because it wants to keep us here."

Israel has launched a genocidal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian resistance fighters carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the Zionist entity in response to the regime's decades-long campaign of death and destruction against Palestinians.

The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed more than 64,300 Palestinians, according to the health ministry.

Since March 2, when it violated its ceasefire agreement with Hamas, the Israeli regime has sealed all border crossings, blocking the entry of humanitarian aid and further deepening Gaza’s already dire humanitarian crisis.

The Integrated Food Phase Classification (IPC) – the UN-backed global hunger monitor – officially declared a famine in Gaza in a report published on August 22.

