Israeli army kills 70 civilians in Gaza amid ongoing strikes and famine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation army continued its deadly campaign across the Gaza Strip on Friday night and Saturday, targeting civilians in multiple locations.

Local media reported that Israeli forces bombed additional homes and tents, displacing more families and worsening the humanitarian crisis amid deepening famine.

A reporter from the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) confirmed ongoing attacks, including a strike in Gaza City’s al-Tawam area that killed four civilians.

In Khan Yunis, one person was martyred when Israeli tank fire hit tents sheltering displaced families in the al-Mawasi area.

Three civilians were killed and others injured in another Israeli assault on the at-Tina area of Khan Yunis.

An artillery strike near the Sheikh Radwan bridge in northwest Gaza City killed a child and wounded others.

Five people, including a young girl, were massacred in an Israeli airstrike on a house near the ash-Shati refugee camp market in Gaza City.

Additional strikes were carried out across Gaza, resulting in more civilian casualties, including women and children.

Israeli forces also targeted aid seekers near distribution points, killing and injuring dozens.

Gaza’s health ministry reported six deaths due to starvation and malnutrition, including one child, and confirmed more deaths from injuries sustained in recent attacks.

Medical sources stated that at least 70 people were killed in Israeli attacks on Friday alone.

