Senior Pakistani Shia Cleric: Zionist Brutality is Devoid of Humanity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Referring to the ongoing war crimes committed by the occupying regime, Naqvi stated: “There is no form of oppression that the Zionist regime has not inflicted upon the Muslims of Gaza.”



He highlighted the dire humanitarian crisis, noting that the people of Gaza are facing severe famine while Israeli forces block aid and even fire upon civilians waiting in food lines—“an act no human being would commit,” he said.Naqvi reaffirmed his community’s firm stance against the regime’s brutality, declaring: “We unequivocally condemn the terrorist actions of the Zionist regime. Their savage behavior is far removed from any sense of humanity.”



As a member of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, Naqvi called upon the entire Islamic world, religious scholars, and human rights organizations to fulfill their moral and religious duty by standing against the aggression and injustice perpetrated by the occupying regime.



