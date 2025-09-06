UN experts demand emergency General Assembly session over Gaza famine

AhlulBayt News Agency:

On Friday, UN experts issued an urgent appeal for the UN General Assembly to convene an emergency session before September 17, calling for immediate international action to end Israel’s occupation of Palestine amid ongoing genocide and famine in Gaza.

The experts emphasized that silence and inaction are unacceptable in the face of mass atrocities, urging Israel to stop obstructing humanitarian aid delivery.

They warned that lifting restrictions alone will not suffice; ending the blockade and declaring a ceasefire are essential to saving Gaza’s population.

At this critical juncture, they called on the General Assembly to take decisive leadership to prevent further catastrophe.

The experts highlighted that Gaza’s entire population is under siege and facing famine, with over one million displaced people crowded into Gaza City.

They cited official confirmation of famine by the IPC and described the humanitarian crisis as intolerable.

According to their report, 361 Palestinians have died from malnutrition, including 130 children—13 of whom died in the last 24 hours.

They warned that starvation-related deaths will escalate unless Israel halts its actions, noting that half a million Gazans are already suffering from hunger.

The experts questioned whether Israeli authorities have become desensitized to the scale of suffering and violations of moral and legal obligations.

They described the famine as deliberately engineered and prolonged by Israel, aided by private and security actors, calling it an affront to humanity.

They stressed that a state responsible for genocidal conditions cannot be allowed to control humanitarian aid access, distribution, or oversight.

Under international humanitarian law, occupying powers must ensure the survival of the population they control—something Israel is failing to do.

They condemned Israel’s obstruction of food, water, medicine, and shelter, compounded by attacks on civilians and forced displacement, as turning hunger into a weapon of war.

The experts demanded accountability for Israel and rejected any justification for its actions.

They reported that over 2,000 Palestinians have been killed at aid distribution sites, 70% near the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, with many forcibly disappeared.

They argued that current mechanisms have catastrophically failed and that reliance on the GHF violates Article 59 of the Fourth Geneva Convention and constitutes international crimes.

They urged the General Assembly to act immediately to stop this deadly system.

The experts called for member states to invoke the “Uniting for Peace” framework under Resolution 377 (V) and initiate a peace process.

They demanded the opening of all Gaza crossings for unrestricted humanitarian access under UN supervision and the suspension of failed mechanisms responsible for mass killings.

They also called for emergency humanitarian ships from Mediterranean ports and UN-led convoys with full authority to manage Gaza crossings.

Additionally, they demanded a permanent ceasefire, the release of Palestinian detainees and hostages, and stressed that Gaza’s situation is unbearable.

Finally, they urged the General Assembly to uphold international humanitarian law, protect civilians, and ensure unimpeded delivery of aid—warning that failure to act would make the global community complicit.

/129