Israeli army intensifies deadly strikes across Gaza, targets civilians



AhlulBayt News Agency: On Sunday night and throughout Monday, the Israeli occupation army continued its intense and deadly airstrikes across various parts of the Gaza Strip, targeting civilians and residential areas.

Local media sources reported that Israeli forces resumed bombing homes and forcibly displacing families in multiple locations across Gaza, worsening the humanitarian crisis amid growing famine.

According to a correspondent from the Palestinian Information Center (PIC), Israeli strikes persisted throughout the region, including an attack on a school in Deir al-Balah that killed one civilian and injured several others.

Two individuals were wounded when an Israeli drone dropped explosives in the Asqula area of southern Gaza.

Another airstrike hit civilians near an UNRWA school on an-Nasr Street in Gaza City, resulting in three deaths and multiple injuries.

Two more civilians were killed in an Israeli assault on the ash-Shuja’iya neighborhood of Gaza City.

An Israeli warplane targeted a group of civilians near the Abu Iskandar area in Sheikh Radwan, Gaza City, killing three and injuring others.

Additional strikes were carried out across Gaza last night and Monday, causing further casualties among civilians, including women and children.

Israeli forces also attacked aid seekers near distribution centers in various parts of Gaza, leaving dozens dead or wounded.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, nine people—including three children—died from starvation and malnutrition, while others succumbed to injuries sustained in recent Israeli attacks.

