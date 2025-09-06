Palestinian man Ahmad Shahada martyred by Israeli criminal forces near Nablus

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Friday evening, a Palestinian man lost his life after being shot by Israeli occupation forces near the al-Murabba’a military checkpoint, located southwest of Nablus.

The deceased, identified as 57-year-old Ahmad Shahada from the village of Urif, was reportedly halted for inspection at the checkpoint before Israeli soldiers opened heavy fire on him.

Emergency responders from the Red Crescent were blocked from accessing the scene, while an Israeli ambulance later transported the victim. He was declared dead shortly afterward.

