Hamas leader Naim on US plan to empty Gaza: “Gaza is not for sale”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Basem Naim, a senior member of Hamas’s political bureau, strongly condemned a reported U.S. proposal to take control of Gaza, evacuate its population, and transform the area into a tourism and economic zone, as revealed by The Washington Post.

In response to the circulating plan, Naim addressed the U.S. administration using a Palestinian proverb: “Drown it and drink its water.” He asserted that Gaza is not for sale and described it as an integral part of the Palestinian homeland, not a forgotten place.

Naim reiterated that both Hamas and the Palestinian people firmly reject the proposed plan.

According to The Washington Post, the plan involves relocating all Gaza residents outside the territory, placing it under U.S. supervision for a decade, and eventually converting it into a high-tech industrial and tourism center.

The 38-page proposal outlines a temporary evacuation of over two million Palestinians, either through voluntary emigration or relocation to designated “safe zones” within Gaza during reconstruction.

Landowners would be given options: trade their land for apartments in newly built smart cities or sell their property and relocate. Each person leaving Gaza would receive $5,000 in cash, along with rent and food support for one year, which the plan claims would save $23,000 per person compared to other aid models.

The proposal also includes the creation of a fund called the “Gaza Reconstruction, Economic Acceleration & Transformation Trust” (GREAT Trust) to finance the plan. It reportedly originated from Israeli figures behind the “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation,” with backing from both the U.S. and Israel.

The Washington Post reported that the plan was discussed at a recent White House meeting attended by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Jared Kushner.

The U.S. State Department has not yet issued a comment regarding the report.

/129