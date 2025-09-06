Hamas condemns Israeli Defense Minister’s remarks as violation of international law

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, on Friday condemned Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz’s remarks regarding the escalation of military operations in Gaza City, calling them a “blatant challenge to international law.”

“The targeting of residential towers, crowded with residents and displaced people, by the fascist occupation army is part of its criminal attempts to pressure the city’s residents into forced displacement—a policy that amounts to a crime against humanity. Its false claims about these buildings being used by the Resistance are nothing but exposed pretexts to justify its horrific crimes and mislead global public opinion,” Hamas said in a statement.

It added, ” Katz statements regarding “evacuating buildings” before bombing them reveal a systematic policy of displacement under fire, and confirm that the occupation is using civilians as hostages to impose its terms—a blatant form of political blackmail that violates international law.”

The Movement called on the international community and global judicial institutions to “urgently intervene to stop Zionist fascism, put an end to ongoing war crimes, and hold Israeli leaders accountable.”

....................

End/ 257