Iranian flag raised over Jamkaran Mosque in symbolic display of faith, national unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a significant ceremony attended by thousands of worshippers, the Iranian national flag was raised above the holy Jamkaran Mosque in the city of Qom, symbolizing the deep bond between religious identity and national solidarity in the country.

Raising religious symbols in sacred sites has long been a tradition in Islam. However, the hoisting of the national flag over Jamkaran carries a new and powerful meaning in the current context, following heightened tensions with the Zionist regime and the United States.

The event comes in the wake of the 12-day war between Iran and Israel, which has sparked an unprecedented wave of national pride and unity among the Iranian people. Many recent religious gatherings across the country have increasingly intertwined with patriotic expressions, reflecting the inseparable link between faith and nationalism in Iranian society.

The Jamkaran Mosque had previously captured international attention with the raising of the symbolic red flag of revenge after the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and senior IRGC commanders, as well as following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, in Tehran.

