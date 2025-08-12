Jamkaran Mosque’s Moukeb clinic treats 1,500 pilgrims daily on Arbaeen route

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Moukeb (service station) set up by the custodianship of the Jamkaran Mosque on the Arbaeen route in Iraq provides medical services to some 1,500 pilgrims on a daily basis.

Masoud Akhondzadeh, head of the Moukeb’s ‘Ma'a Imam Mansour’ clinic, said the clinic was launched for the first time this year in cooperation with the IRANIAN Red Crescent Society, and up to 1,500 pilgrims from the ages of one to 80 are treated there daily.

He said the clinic, located at Amoud (column) 1090 of the road between Najaf and Kabala, includes sections for men and women, and is equipped with a pharmacy.

The most common illnesses of visitors include respiratory problems such as throat infections, colds, and bronchitis, digestive diseases, heatstroke and walking complications such as blisters on the soles of the feet and sunburn, he noted.

Pointing out that this clinic provides valuable and vital services to maintain the health and well-being of pilgrims on the long Arbaeen pilgrimage route, he said outpatient services such as stitches and initial measures for heart diseases are also provided at this center, and patients are referred to specialized centers for further treatment.

In his advice to pilgrims, he said they should walk during the cool hours of the day or at night and avoid being directly exposed to the air conditioner’s wind when sweating to prevent respiratory diseases.

If they experience cold symptoms, they should immediately seek medical attention and wear a mask to prevent infecting others, Akhondzadeh went on to say.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

....................

End/ 257