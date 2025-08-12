Tehran women launch Arbaeen campaign in solidarity with Gaza mothers

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Women’s Committee of Tehran Municipality’s Arbaeen Headquarters demonstrated the solidarity of women and mothers around the world with the women and mothers of Gaza by holding ‘A Mother for Gaza’ campaign.

The campaign involves collecting signatures from female Arbaeen pilgrims, according to the public relations department of Tehran Municipality’s Women and Family Center.

It said the great Arbaeen procession is one of the largest and most important spiritual events in the Islamic world, which plays a prominent role in uniting family members and strengthening human values.

The Women and Family Center of Tehran Municipality, within the framework of the Women's Committee of the Arbaeen Headquarters, has provided numerous cultural and educational services on the path of Arbaeen pilgrims this year by establishing a special service headquarters for women and children, it noted

In this project, which is specifically designed for women, children and adolescents, 30 educators and educational servants are present in the form of storytelling, craft, painting and narrative groups to familiarize children with religious and social teachings and practice collective life skills, it said.

“These services are provided over 10 days and along the Arbaeen walking route, and they pave the way for strengthening family bonds and promoting social awareness among the younger generation.”

Also, simultaneously with these programs, the ‘A Mother for Gaza’ campaign is actively collecting signatures from pilgrims, especially girls and women, to protest the genocide of Palestinian children, it added.

“This campaign, which was launched in solidarity with women who want freedom around the world, conveys a message of solidarity and support for the oppressed women and children of Gaza to the world.”

Emphasizing the pivotal position of women in strengthening the family and society, the Tehran Municipality Women and Family Center strives to provide targeted and effective services on important religious and social occasions and to provide a safe and loving environment for all family members, it concluded.

...................

End/ 257