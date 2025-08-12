Iraqi authorities urge pilgrims to use public transport for Arbaeen journey to Karbala

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Supreme Security Committee for the Million-Strong Pilgrimage in Iraq urged citizens traveling to Karbala to use only public transportation and not travel to the holy city in their personal vehicles.

The committee’s spokesman, Miqdad Miri, said that the city does not have the capacity to accommodate a large number of vehicles.

This will help reduce traffic and ensure the smooth flow of pilgrims, which will lead to the success of the security and service plan for the Arbaeen pilgrimage, he added.

In other related news, the Najaf Ashraf Provincial Council announced the closure of the governorate on the occasion of the Arbaeen pilgrimage, and said this closure does not include the security and service departments.

According to Hussein al-Issawi, head of the Najaf Provincial Council, the purpose of this closure is to provide an opportunity to participate in the Arbaeen ceremony and to help provide services to pilgrims.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

.....................

End/ 257