Home News Service Pictures Photos: Crossing of Arbaeen pilgrims through Chazabeh border 12 August 2025 - 08:16 News ID: 1716223 Source: Tasnim News related Photos: Arbaeen Pilgrims Crossing Chazabeh Border Tehran fully prepared for Arbaeen procession on August 14 Photos: Arbaeen mawkibs at Chazabeh border Photos: Nights of Khosravi Border During Arbaeen Pilgrims to take part in Arbaeen March from Iran's Chazabeh border (+Video) Photos: Mawakibs in Alvan city welcome Arbaeen pilgrims Photos: Arbaeen pilgrims' walk from Diwaniya to Karbala route Photos: Atmosphere of Kadhimiya on eve of Arbaeen Hussaini Photos: Atmosphere of Imam Ali Shrine on eve of Arbaeen of Imam Hussain Iraqi authorities urge pilgrims to use public transport for Arbaeen journey to Karbala Photos: Return of Arbaeen pilgrims through Shalamcheh border Photos: Arbaeen pilgrims' walk along Tariq al-Ulama (Path of the Scholars) Photos: Traditional Rawdah in Village of Manshad Mehriz of Yazd, Iran Photos: Hospitality Mawkibs serving Arbaeen pilgrims in Hamadan, Iran Photos: Departure of Arbaeen pilgrims from Hamadan Airport, Iran Photos: Arbaeen Pilgrims Toward Karbala Photos: Arbaeen walk from Baghdad to Karbala Photos: Commemorating Arbaeen at Islamic School in Virginia, USA Photos: 250 Arab and foreign processions participate in providing services to Arbaeen pilgrims in Iraq Photos: Service-providing Mawkibs in city of Najaf Photos: American Activist Jackson Hinkle Distributes Juices in Holy Karbal during Arbaeen Photos: Meeting on the Role of Arbaeen Teachings in Youth Education held in Karbala Photos: Mostazafan Foundation Mawkib near Mehran border, receiving Arbaeen pilgrims daily Photos: International Conference on Arbaeen, Islamic Convergence, and Issues of Islamic World
