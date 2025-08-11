Home News Service Pictures Photos: Arbaeen pilgrims' walk along Tariq al-Ulama (Path of the Scholars) 11 August 2025 - 11:57 News ID: 1716098 Source: Tasnim News related Photos: Efforts of servants of Mawkib 1080 to offer snacks to Arbaeen pilgrims Photos: Departure of Arbaeen pilgrims from Hamadan Airport, Iran Photos: Arbaeen walk from Baghdad to Karbala Photos: Hospitality Mawkibs serving Arbaeen pilgrims in Hamadan, Iran Photos: Servants of Lady Masumah Mawkib at pole 1080 receive hundreds of pilgrims during Arbaeen walk Photos: 250 Arab and foreign processions participate in providing services to Arbaeen pilgrims in Iraq Photos: Imam Jaafar al-Sadiq Mawkib provides various services to Arbaeen visitors Imam Hassan Hospitality website provides more than 25,000 meals daily to Arbaeen visitors Photos: Malik Al-Ashtar Mawkib of Imam Ali Shrine provides services to Arbaeen visitors Photos: Farewell Ceremony for Arbaeen Pilgrims at Tehran Railway Station Photos: Passport Issuance Process in Iran During Arbaeen Days
Your Comment