Home News Service Pictures Photos: Efforts of servants of Mawkib 1080 to offer snacks to Arbaeen pilgrims 11 August 2025 - 11:31 News ID: 1716086 Source: Amfm related Photos: Insightful Gathering at Mawkib 1080 during Arbaeen route Photos: Arbaeen pilgrims' walk along Tariq al-Ulama (Path of the Scholars) Photos: Servants of Lady Masumah Mawkib at pole 1080 receive hundreds of pilgrims during Arbaeen walk Photos: Passport Issuance Process in Iran During Arbaeen Days Photos: Farewell Ceremony for Arbaeen Pilgrims at Tehran Railway Station Photos: Arbaeen walk from Baghdad to Karbala Photos: Nighttime walk along Najaf to Karbala route Photos: Malik Al-Ashtar Mawkib of Imam Ali Shrine provides services to Arbaeen visitors Photos: Hospitality Mawkibs serving Arbaeen pilgrims in Hamadan, Iran
Your Comment