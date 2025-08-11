Home News Service Pictures Photos: Passport Issuance Process in Iran During Arbaeen Days 11 August 2025 - 11:20 News ID: 1716079 Source: Mehr related Photos: Farewell Ceremony for Arbaeen Pilgrims at Tehran Railway Station Photos: Insightful Gathering at Mawkib 1080 during Arbaeen route Photos: Ashura Exhibition “As Tall as History” in Tehran Photos: Efforts of servants of Mawkib 1080 to offer snacks to Arbaeen pilgrims Photos: “Muharram City” Event at Azadi Square, Tehran Photos: Departure of Arbaeen pilgrims from Hamadan Airport, Iran Photos: Opening of “Bicycles and Gaza’s Children” Exhibition in Tehran, Iran Photos: Nighttime walk along Najaf to Karbala route Photos: Malik Al-Ashtar Mawkib of Imam Ali Shrine provides services to Arbaeen visitors Photos: Arbaeen walk from Baghdad to Karbala Iraq's Diyala governor closes province for three days to serve Arbaeen pilgrims Tehran launches study on women’s role in Arbaeen pilgrimage Imam Hassan Hospitality website provides more than 25,000 meals daily to Arbaeen visitors Photos: Arbaeen pilgrims' walk along Tariq al-Ulama (Path of the Scholars)
