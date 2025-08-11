Home News Service Pictures Photos: “Muharram City” Event at Azadi Square, Tehran 11 August 2025 - 11:11 News ID: 1716070 Source: Mehr related Photos: "Muharram Shahr" event in Tehran's Azadi Square Linguist missionaries deployed to Arbaeen pilgrimage as part of strategic international outreach: Cleric Photos: Farewell Ceremony for Arbaeen Pilgrims at Tehran Railway Station Al-Alqami Complex completes its preparations to welcome visitors of Arbaeen Photos: Passport Issuance Process in Iran During Arbaeen Days Iraqi Shia, Sunni scholars attend congregational prayers at Imam Hussein Shrine in show of unity Photos: Farewell ceremony for Imam Hussain’s pilgrims at Azadi Square of Tehran Photos: Atmosphere of Al-Abbas shrine on last Friday of Muharram 1447
Your Comment