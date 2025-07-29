Al-Alqami Complex completes its preparations to welcome visitors of Arbaeen

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Alqami Visitors Complex at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has completed its preparations to welcome the Arbaeen pilgrims through a comprehensive plan that covered organizational, service, logistical, and technical aspects.

The official in charge of the complex, Mr. Ali Mahdi Abbas, stated that "the complex's staff began organizational, service, logistical, and technical work from the first day of the month of Muharram to welcome the Arbaeen visitors. The complex was divided into two sections, one for men and the other for women. The preparations also included covering the complex's corridors and streets with saran fabric to reduce the impact of sunlight."

He added that "the front facade of the complex has been expanded to include several stations such as religious guidance stations, the Holy Quran Institute, and the cultural procession station," explaining that "the guest unit is one of the most important service units and has been equipped with all necessary supplies, from cookers and utensils, in addition to preparing the infrastructure and storage facilities needed to cool food items and store general materials."

Abbas pointed out the installation of a large electrical transformer to reduce loads, the connection of special electrical wires to the front facade, as well as the connection of an emergency water pipe dedicated to sanitary groups, to be used in case of an interruption.

The departments of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine are mobilizing their efforts to provide the best services to the visitors coming to the city of Karbala from inside and outside Iraq, to commemorate the Arbaeen pilgrimage at the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them).



/129