Iraqi Shia, Sunni scholars attend congregational prayers at Imam Hussein Shrine in show of unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a show of Muslim unity, Sunni scholars and clerics on Saturday evening attended congregational prayers with their Shia counterparts at the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) in Karbala, Iraq.

The prayers were led by Sheikh Abdul Mahdi al-Karbalayi, the custodian of the holy mausoleum and representative of Iraq’s top Shia cleric.

Sheikh Muhammad Ali Muhammad Al-Ghurairi, secretary general of the Association of Muslim Scholars in Iraq, said in remarks after the prayers, “We are not far from the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS) and Hazrat Abbas (AS). We are the children of this country and we believe that our heritage and authenticity begin from here, from this pure shrine and from the presence of my master, Imam Hussein (AS).”

The Sunni scholar added, “We have come to offer our condolences on the last day of Muharram and say that as Iraqis, we are healing our wounds alongside the father of martyrs, Imam Hussein (AS) and his brother Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas (AS). Today, we are going to send a message to those who slander us that we are one nation, united and united.”

He went on to say that “our respected religious authorities are the flags of this country, in fact, the flags of its nation, and they have always been eager to unite the ranks, and without the presence of these religious authorities, we would not have reached this level of security, health, love, and brotherhood.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sheikh Al-Ghurairi said, “Iraqis have always been with Palestine and with Gaza, they have been and are defenders (of Palestine), and our noble religious authorities and scholars have announced that they support (Palestine).”

He condemned the Israeli occupation regime for having besieged two million people and starving them, saying that now the children of Gaza are dying of hunger.

“We learn this determination from our venerable authorities, and even from the revolution of Hussein (AS), we learn this firm will that supporting the weak is the duty of every capable and capable person, even with a word or participation, and this is what we hope for: that God will remove this scourge from Gaza, Iraq, and all Muslim countries, and that Muslims in all parts of the world will enjoy security and comfort through the blessings of these virtuous days of the month of Muharram.”

