Al-Abbas Shrine holds ceremony of raising flag of Hussaini service at al-Abbas complex

AhlulBayt ews Agency: The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine held the ceremony of raising the flag of Hussaini service at the Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) complex to serve the visitors, signaling the start of receiving the visitors of the Arba'een of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

The ceremony was attended by the Secretary-General of the Holy Shrine; Sayed Mustafa Murtada Aal Diya-Uddin, along with several of its officials, as well as religious, academic, and social figures.

The ceremony began with a fragrant recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by the reader of the two holy shrines; Sayed Laith Al-Abbasi. This was followed by a speech from the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine delivered by Sheikh Salah Al-Karbalaei, head of the religious affairs department, in which he emphasized the necessity of reviving the Hussaini rituals every year, as well as the importance and greatness of serving those who come on foot to commemorate the sacred Arbaeen pilgrimage. This was followed by the recitation of poetry and the holding of a gathering to remember the tragedy of Karbala.

The director of the Senior Official office of the holy shrine and the supervisor of the complex; Sayed Jawad Al-Hasnawi, said: "The ceremony of raising the flag of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) marks the beginning of the Hussaini service and the opening of the complex's doors to receive the visitors of Arbaeen."

He added, "The complex consists of two sections for men and women, each section covering approximately six dunams. The women's section includes two large two-story halls, each with an area of 2500 square meters. One hall is designated for the ladies working in the service, while the other is designated for the visitors, and it is fully equipped to meet their needs."

He explained that "the men's section includes four halls, each with an area of about 1000 square meters, some with two floors and others with one floor, all serving the purpose of welcoming visitors and providing places for rest and accommodation."

Al-Hasnawi continued, "The services provided begin from the main street adjacent to the complex, where service, cultural, and medical stations are spread out. Tea, water, and cold beverages are continuously offered to visitors, in addition to medical and health services, the provision of health complexes, and awareness and guidance stations."

The complex is located on the road connecting the provinces of Najaf Ashraf and Karbala, where visitors pass on their way to the shrine of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them) to perform the Ziyarat rituals.



