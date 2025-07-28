‘Bani Amer’ mourners begin march from Basra to Karbala ahead of Arbaeen

AhlulBayt News Agency: The ‘Bani Amer’ mourning group, one of the largest mourning groups in Iraq, has begun its journey from Basra to Karbala as Arbaeen approaches.

According to Al-Sumaria, Iraqi pilgrims of the Bani Amer procession begin their walk towards Karbala with special splendor every year from the southernmost point of Iraq.

Every year, a few weeks before Arbaeen, the white-clad Bani Amer group begins its journey from Basra and arrives in Karbala on the 19th of Safar, one day before Arbaeen.

They then, chanting, march to the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS).

The Bani Amer procession is one of the largest Husseini processions in the world, which chants religious and Quranic slogans every year during the Arbaeen ceremony in Bain-ul-Haramain (area between the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS) and Hazrat Abbas (AS)).

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

