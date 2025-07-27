Photos: Iranian Red Crescent Society Volunteers Begin 2025 Arbaeen Mission

A see-off ceremony was held on July 26, 2025, at the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini south of Tehran for Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) volunteers heading to Iraq for the Arbaeen pilgrimage. More than 8,000 IRCS volunteers are set to offer humanitarian and medical services to pilgrims in Iraq during this year's Arbaeen procession. In addition to the team in Iraq, around 70,000 personnel will be stationed across Iran—from the eastern to the western borders—to assist Arbaeen pilgrims. The ceremony featured a parade of IRCS rescue teams, ambulances, and service vehicles, showcasing the scale of the mission.