Arbaeen is a global platform for Imam Hussein’s message: Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjat al-Islam Seyyed Mehdi Ravanbakhsh, representative of the people of Qom in the Islamic Consultative Assembly, described the Arbaeen pilgrimage as one of the world’s most powerful cultural events and a global media platform for introducing Imam Hussein (peace be upon him) and the message of Ashura.

Speaking during a ceremony honoring the servants of the Khadim al-Reza (AS) delegation held at the Imam Kazim (AS) Seminary School in Qom, Ravanbakhsh highlighted the spiritual and political significance of the Arbaeen procession, which annually draws between 20 and 25 million participants.

“Today, Arbaeen has become a major international media outlet—an extraordinary expression of unity and love for the Ahl al-Bayt (AS),” he said. “It is a dynamic and living testimony to the enduring power of Imam Hussein’s (AS) message.”

Introducing Imam Hussein (AS) to Hasten the Reappearance

Ravanbakhsh linked the global recognition of Imam Hussein (AS) with the anticipated reappearance of Imam Mahdi (may God hasten his reappearance), saying that introducing Imam Hussein’s legacy to the world is one of the keys to preparing for that divine event.

“It is narrated that when Imam Mahdi (AS) reappears, he will introduce himself by saying: ‘O people of the world, they killed my grandfather Hussein while he was thirsty.’ This shows that knowledge of Imam Hussein (AS) will be crucial at that time,” he said. “So, the more we introduce him to the world now, the closer we come to witnessing that promised return.”

Spiritual Focus in Prayer: Ayatollah Bahjat’s Advice

During his remarks, Ravanbakhsh also touched on the importance of spiritual mindfulness, particularly during prayer. He recalled the teachings of the late Ayatollah Bahjat (RA), who recommended reciting three special greetings before prayer—to Imam Ali (AS), Imam Hussein (AS), and the Imam of the Time (AS)—to enhance concentration and presence of heart during worship.

Resistance: The Legacy of Karbala Continues

Underscoring Imam Hussein’s (AS) refusal to surrender in the face of oppression, Ravanbakhsh said the Iranian nation has inherited and continues that legacy of resistance.

“If Imam Hussein (AS) had chosen surrender, there would have been no Karbala. He chose resistance—and today, the Iranian nation has chosen the same path,” he said. “We are not a nation that yields. We are a nation that stands firm.”

From Karbala to Global Justice

In his concluding remarks, the Qom lawmaker issued a bold message aimed at global powers.

“This spirit of resistance will continue, God willing. From Karbala to the White House, our cry for justice will be heard. The Yazid of our time and the Shammar of our time must know—we are awaiting the reappearance of the Imam of the Time (AS), and the day is near when that divine promise will be fulfilled before our eyes.”

Ravanbakhsh, also a member of the faculty at the Imam Khomeini Educational and Research Institute, praised all those who contribute to the Arbaeen pilgrimage, saying they play an essential role in preserving the legacy of Ashura and preparing the ground for a just and spiritually awakened future.

