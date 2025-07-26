Karbala registers nearly 1,500 Moukebs for 2025 Arbaeen pilgrimage

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Karbala Police Command announced the registration of nearly 1,500 Moukebs for this year’s Arbaeen.

It said in a statement that as part of organizational and coordination efforts, the Immigration and Pilgrims Department at the Police Command continues to register Moukebs in coordination with the Astans (custodianships) of the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS) and Hazrat Abbas (AS).

These are part of the initial preparations for the million-strong Arbaeen procession, it noted.

The number of registered Moukebs for Arbaeen in Karbala has reached 1,470 so far, including 58 foreign Moukebs, which will provide services to the pilgrims of Imam Hussain (AS), it went on to say.

Moukebs are temporary service stations set up to accommodate and serve pilgrims and provide votive food and beverages, particularly during the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

