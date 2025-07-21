From Ras al-Bisha, story begins... Procession of Hussaini love in far south of Iraq

AhlulBayt News Agency: The crowds of visitors heading towards the Qibla of the free in Karbala, from the farthest south of Iraq, "Ras al-Bisha," carry the banners of Hussaini love.

"For I do not know of companions more loyal or better than my companions." With this saying, immortalized by history from Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), the visitors of Arbaeen begin their journey, as their steps represent the depth of loyalty to the Master of Martyrs (peace be upon him).

The visitors exchange encouragement and prayers on their journey, sharing the fatigue of the road, in a scene that expresses loyalty to the principles of Karbala. The Path of the Arba'een writes thousands of stories that narrate to us the sincerity in faith and steadfastness in principle.



/129