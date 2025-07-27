Al-Abbas Holy Shrine upgrades electrical systems ahead of Arbaeen

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Maintenance and Engineering Construction Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine conducted maintenance work on the electrical systems at several service sites in preparation for the blessed Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The head of the Electrical Division, Mr. Hassan Mohammed, stated that "the division's staff have begun maintenance work on the electrical systems at several sites affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, including the main kitchen for the Um al-Baneen (peace be upon her) procession group located at the Al-Ameed University, the courtyard of Um al-Baneen (peace be upon her), in addition to other sites affiliated with the Service Affairs, Medical Affairs, and Host Restaurant Departments."

He added that "the maintenance work at these sites included comprehensive maintenance of the lighting systems, the addition of several control panels and electrical points, with the aim of operating the ventilation systems and electrical devices."

The Al-Abbas's (p) Shrine is keen on preparing all the necessities that contribute to providing the best services to the visitors of the Arbaeen Ziyarat of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) and ensuring the success of this major Ziyarat in which millions visitors pake part.



/129