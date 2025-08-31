UN Special Representative in Iraq praises experience of Al-Ameed Group (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations Special Representative for Iraq and head of the UNAMI mission, Dr. Mohamed Al-Hassan, praised the educational experience of the Al-Ameed Group, describing it as a comprehensive model.

This came during his visit to the group, where he was received by the heads of the Education and Teaching Department and the Public Relations Department, Dr. Hassan Dakhel and Mr. Mohammad Ali Azhar, respectively.

Dakhel said that "Dr. Al-Hassan reviewed a presentation on the unique educational system of the Al-Ameed Group, which includes advanced school environments, modern curricula, and continuous training and qualification programs for educational staff, in addition to reviewing the group's vision and educational goals, which are adopted by the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine through this educational project."

He added, "Al-Hassan expressed his great admiration for the educational and pedagogical experience offered by the group, praising the depth of the vision from which it originates, and the level of awareness of the national, social, and value-specificities it considers, affirming that the educational system of Al-Ameed represents a comprehensive model covering all educational stages, and provides a solid educational environment for students."



